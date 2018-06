AUTHORITIES SEARCH RIVER FOR MISSING WOMAN

TRI-STATE AUTHORITIES SPENT MUCH OF SATURDAY SEARCHING THE RIVERFRONT AREA FOR A MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. RON HEIMGARTNER SAYS AUTHORITIES STARTED THEIR SEARCH AFTER BEING CONTACTED BY A PERSON USING THE RIVERFRONT TRAILS IN RIVERSIDE PARK.

OC………WHAT CAUSED THAT. :16

SGT. HEIMGARTNER SAYS A SHELL CASING WAS ALSO FOUND ON THE TRAIL, BUT IT IS NOT NECESSARILY CONNECTED TO THE MISSING PERSON.

AT LEAST THREE SEARCH BOATS WERE ALSO DISPATCHED INTO THE BIG SIOUX AND MISSOURI RIVERS TO LOOK FOR THE WOMAN.