SOME SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAYS CLOSED BECAUSE OF FLOODING

South Dakota officials have closed two area highways because of floodwaters.

The Department of Transportation says Highway 46 is closed at the Iowa/South Dakota state line because of water across the road.

Also, Highway 19 is closed three and a half miles south of Highway 46 because of floodwaters.

That stretch of Highway 19 is located just over 16 miles north of Vermillion.

Detours are posted and the roads will be closed until further notice.