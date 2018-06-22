ROCK VALLEY SHUTS DOWN CITY WATER WELLS

Rock Valley has shut off all its drinking water wells.

City public information officer Travis Olson says the wells were shut down as soon as Rock Valley officials were told of the derailment and oil spill north of them early Friday morning.

Olson says Rock Valley’s water towers also will be drained as a precaution.

In the meantime, the city is getting its water from the nearby Rock Valley Rural Water system, which Olson says is not in danger of being contaminated by the spill.

Olson says the city, with a population of nearly 3,400, will use the rural water supply until testing by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms the safety of the city’s drinking water.

He did not know when that testing would be finalized.

Photo by City of Rock Valley