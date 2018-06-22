Great BBQ and music for a great cause will be taking place Saturday at the Battery Park parking lot of Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino .

It’s the annual “Rib Fest” to benefit Camp High Hopes.

Funds raised will support programs for kids and adults with disabilities at Camp High Hopes on Correctionville Road.

There’s a $10 entry fee at the gate with kids 12 and under admitted free.

You can then purchase a $10 punch card to taste BBQ ribs and chicken cooked by the competing teams.

The event runs from 11am-4pm on Saturday at the corner of 4th and Water Streets at the west end of downtown.