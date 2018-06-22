OIL CONTINUES LEAKING FROM DERAILED TANKER TRAIN

Crews are trying to determine how quickly crude oil leaking from derailed railroad tanker cars near Doon, Iowa will reach cities downstream.

Lyon County Sheriff Stuart Vander Stoep says some of the 33 tanker cars on the derailed train are leaking oil into floodwaters surrounding the tracks near Doon on the Lyon and Sioux County line.

OC……….some of the oil. ;15

The BNSF train hauling crude oil from Alberta, Canada derailed around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Ken Hessenius with the Iowa Natural Resources Department says his crews will try to determine how fast the oil is being carried downstream by the rain-swollen Little Rock River.

OC………that watershed. ;22

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad officials say they have mobilized containment booms, vacuum trucks and skimmers to clean up and limit the oil contamination.

No injuries were reported in the train derailment.

Photo by Sioux county Sheriff’s Office