FLOYD RIVER BRIEFLY CLOSES PART OF HIGHWAY 60 NORTH OF LE MARS

Emergency officials are also keeping an eye on the Floyd River near Le Mars.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says the river came out of its banks north of Le Mars early Friday morning.

Highway 60 northbound near Le Mars at the Fedder’s Marine and R-V was closed briefly Friday morning due to flood waters from the Floyd that crossed the highway.

Schipper says the Floyd was predicted to crest at 21.5 feet by Friday night:

Schipper says once the Floyd River floods, Willow Creek would likely back up and flood part of the community’s golf course.

That was less likely Friday afternoon as the river receded and officials hoped there would be no heavy rain over the weekend.

Photo of flooded recreational trail near Le Mars wastewater treatment plant