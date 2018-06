TWO HURT IN HINTON HIT & RUN CRASH

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY NIGHT AROUND 10PM IN HINTON.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A NORTHBOUND VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY 75 REAR ENDED A CAR AT THE INTERSECTION WITH C-60.

THE IMPACT SENT THE CAR INTO THE OPPOSITE LANE OF TRAFFIC WHERE IT WAS STRUCK HEAD-ON BY AN ONCOMING THIRD VEHICLE.

THE DRIVER OF THE UNKNOWN VEHICLE THAT CAUSED THE ACCIDENT FLED THE SCENE.

THE DRIVERS OF THE TWO VEHICLES IN THE HEAD-ON ACCIDENT, TY RUSHING OF SHELDON AND TERESA PETERS OF HINTON, WERE TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH INJURIES.

AUTHORITIES SAY THEY ARE LOOKING FOR INFORMATION ON THE VEHICLE THAT FLED THE SCENE.

THEY BELIEVE IT HAS HEAVY FRONT END DAMAGE BUT HAVE NO OTHER DETAILS AT THIS TIME.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE ACCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF.