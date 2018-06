RISING BIG SIOUX RIVER FORCES BOAT CLUB TO REMOVE DOCKS

THE HIGH LEVEL OF THE BIG SIOUX RIVER HAS CAUSED THE LOCAL BOAT CLUB TO TEMPORARILY REMOVE ITS DOCKS.

DENNIS BUTLER, FLEET CAPTAIN OF THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB, SAYS THE DOCKS WERE REMOVED FROM THE CLUB AT 5PM THURSDAY.

THE BIG SIOUX RIVER LEVEL WAS EXPECTED TO BE OVER 24 AND A HALF FEET ABOVE HAWARDEN BY THE END OF THURSDAY AND REACH NEARLY 27 AND A HALF FEET BY SATURDAY.

BUTLER SAYS MORE RAIN COULD PUSH THE LEVEL HIGHER:

FLOODING WASHED AWAY THE DOCKS IN 2014 AND THE CLUB IS HOPING TO AVOID A REPEAT OF THAT SCENARIO:

CLUB MEMBERS PULLED THEIR BOATS FROM THE WATER THURSDAY SO THE DOCKS COULD BE REMOVED.

BUTLER HOPES THE DOCKS CAN BE PUT BACK IN THE RIVER BEFORE THE 4TH OF JULY.