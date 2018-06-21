REYNOLDS DECLARES FLOOD DISASTER FOR 9 COUNTIES

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Thursday for nine counties in response to flooding and severe weather since June 14th.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Lyon, Osceola, Palo Alto, Scott and Story counties.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents of the nine counties.

This program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

Applicants have 45 days from now to submit a claim.