KRIST HOPES FOR MORE FUNDING FOR NEBRASKA SCHOOLS & MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAMS

NEBRASKA DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR AND HIS RUNNING MATE WERE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THURSDAY.

FORMER STATE SENATORS BOB KRIST AND LYNNE WALZ CONDUCTED A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ON BEHAVIORAL AND MENTAL HEALTH IN NEBRASKA SCHOOLS WITH AREA EDUCATORS AND LEADERS.

KRIST SAYS THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS BEEN VERY PROACTIVE IN DEALING WITH THE ISSUE:

OC…….LOOKING FOR. ;20

KRIST SAYS A LACK OF FUNDING FOR MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAMS IN NEBRASKA CONTINUES TO BE A BARRIER FOR SCHOOLS AND AGENCIES IN THE STATE:

OC…………IN THE SCHOOL SYSTEM. :20

KRIST SAYS NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS NEED TO RE-BALANCE THE STATE’S TAX SYSTEM TO TAKE CARE OF EDUCATION AND SERVICES LIKE MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE CARE.