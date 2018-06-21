FIVE INCHES OF RAIN CAUSES FLOODING IN IOWA & SOUTH DAKOTA

Iowa Highway 60 flooded over in the Ashton area, forcing traffic to detour.

County road L-26 is flooded north of Sheldon.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several rivers and creeks in the area, including the Big and Little Sioux Rivers, the Floyd River, the Rock River, and the Ocheyedan River near Spencer.

Heavy rains are also causing roads to flood in southeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Highway 11 in southeastern Sioux Falls is closed from 57th Street to 271st Street for water over the road.

The National Weather Service reports more than 5 inches of rain fell in that area.

A woman was rescued when her pickup became stranded in flood waters east of Sioux Falls.

The Big Sioux River near Brandon, the Big Sioux at Western Avenue in Sioux Falls, the Big Sioux above Canton and Rock River at Rock Rapids, Iowa, are in ‘minor’ flood stage.

Minnehaha and Lincoln counties are under a flood warning.

Photo by Iowa State Patrol of L-26 near Sheldon