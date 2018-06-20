NOEM PICKS LARRY RHODEN AS RUNNING MATE

South Dakota Republican governor candidate Kristi Noem says state Rep. Larry Rhoden is her pick for lieutenant governor.

Noem, currently the state’s U.S. representative, says she chose Rhoden as her running mate because he’s “plain spoken, direct and honest.”

Rhoden is a state lawmaker and rancher near Union Center and currently serves as a House majority whip.

Rhoden, who first started serving in the Legislature in 2001, says the team has an opportunity to do “big things without raising taxes or growing government.”

He says he’s humbled to accept the offer to serve.