IOWA LOTTERY STUDIES POSSIBILITY OF ADDING SPORTS BETTING

Lottery officials are looking at how they could offer sports betting if Iowa lawmakers legalize it next year.

The Iowa Lottery Board discussed sports betting Wednesday at a meeting in Clive.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to expand sports betting last month, and Iowa lawmakers will likely consider legislation next year to bring sports betting to Iowa.

Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says several large retailers expressed interest in offering sports betting options.

Delaware is allowing limited sports betting through its lottery.

Neubauer says offering convenient access would help reduce illegal gambling.

Lottery officials will continue researching sports betting, but board members didn’t indicate if they’d support expanding into sports betting.