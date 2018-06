SPECTRA GIVES PROGRESS REPORT ON 1ST 5 MONTHS OF OPERATIONS

SPECTRA HAS BEEN MANAGING SIOUX CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR AND ON MONDAY GAVE THE CITY COUNCIL AN UPDATE ON HOW THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS HAVE GONE.

RECENT CHANGES HAVE INCLUDED A CHANGE TO A NEW TICKETING SYSTEM, PACIOLAN, WITH ENHANCED MOBILE TICKETING, AND ALL TENANTS INCLUDING THE SYMPHONY AND SPORTS TEAMS ON ONE PLATFORM.

THAT SHOULD SAVE THE CITY $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THE SPECTRA MANAGEMENT TEAM TALKED ABOUT THE MARKETING OF EVENTS AND ENZO CARRANANTE SAYS ATTENDEES AT MAJOR CONCERT EVENTS HAVE GIVEN SPECTRA HIGH MARKS:

OC……..TICKET BUYING PROCESS. :11

THAT BROUGHT A REBUKE FROM MAYOR BOB SCOTT, WHO SAYS THE SURVEY DIDN’T INCLUDE COMMENTS FROM FANS ATTENDING MUSKETEERS HOCKEY GAMES OR SIOUX CITY BANDITS FOOTBALL.

SCOTT OWNS THE BANDITS;

OC………CITY RIGHT NOW. :20

SPECTRA ALSO SAID THEY HAVE BROUGHT IN OVER $100-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN NEW CORPORATE PARTNERSHIPS AND HAVE OVER $800-THOUSAND IN TOTAL SALES IN FISCAL YEAR 2018.

THERE’S ANOTHER $375-THOUSAND IN CONTRACT PROPOSALS OUT FOR SPONSORS AND ANOTHER $300-THOUSAND IN PENDING SALES FOR ARENA NAMING RIGHTS, AD PLACEMENTS AND LOCAL CONCESSION STANDS.

BUT SPEAKING AS THE BANDITS OWNER, SCOTT SAYS SPECTRA HAS LEFT THEM AND THE MUSKETEERS OUT OF THOSE MEETINGS:

OC……….. HANGS IN HERE. :22

ERIKA NEWTON OF SPECTRA SAYS THEY WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION TO THE TWO TEAMS:

OC…….AND TO THE BANDITS. ;11

SCOTT SAYS SPECTRA IS PAINTING A BETTER PICTURE THAN WHAT THE REALITY IS, AND THEY SHOULD KNOW BETTER.