KING & SCHOLTEN DIFFER ON INTERNATIONAL TRADE TACTICS

Congressman Steve King is urging his fellow Republicans who are “apprehensive” about President Trump’s trade talk to give Trump “time and room” to make some deals.

King predicted there will be a “red tsunami” this November.

He made his comments this past weekend at the Iowa Republican Party’s state convention.

King’s Democratic opponent in the 4th district Congressional race, J.D. Scholten of Sioux City, rallied with delegates at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention this weekend.

Scholten says King doesn’t have a solution to the trade issue:

Both state conventions took place last Saturday in Des Moines.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story