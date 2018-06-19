GRASSLEY DENOUNCES SEPARATION OF IMMIGRANT CHILDREN FROM FAMILIES

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has joining the growing chorus of Republicans who are denouncing the Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance policy” to separate children from parents who cross the border illegally.

Grassley says the Flores Agreement, approved in 1997, stated children who were part of detained families could legally be separated for up to 20 days.

Reports say in the past few weeks, more than two-thousand children have been separated from their parents or guardians at the U-S border with Mexico.

Many are being housed in camps in Texas, including tent cities and one camp that’s inside a former Walmart.

Grassley says any legislation that passes also needs to address funding.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is joining 20 of his counterparts from other states in calling on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security leaders to end what Miller calls the “cruel and illegal actions against children and families lawfully seeking asylum” in the U-S.