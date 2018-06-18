MAJOR CHANGES APPROVED FOR FORMER AG EXPO & EQUESTRIAN CENTER

The proposed Siouxland Ag Expo Center will not be hosting equestrian events as originally proposed.

That was part of a downsizing of the project announced at Monday’s city council meeting.

City Manager Bob Padmore informed the council that the focus of the facility had changed:

OC…………boat shows. :17

While no horse shows will now take place, Padmore says the center will also focus on hosting youth sporting activities at a lower overall construction cost:

OC…………11 to 12 million dollar range. :23

The facility would seat up to 1800 people for those types of shows and events.

A second floor suite area has also been eliminated from the project which will now partner with a separate sports project, called The Arena, to be constructed nearby.

The Siouxland Expo Center board approved the new direction hours before Monday’s council meeting.

Board President Dirk Lohry told the council that fundraising for the project has been a concern with the loss of money from backers who wanted the ag and equestrian elements:

OC………….expo center and a recreational center. :19

The city council voted 5-0 to approve the new development agreement for the Expo Center.

Under that agreement Siouxland Expo Center will lease 10.447 acres of city owned property along South Lafayette Street for a price of a dollar per year.

The city will also manage the facility and grounds and provide a $2-million dollar economic development grant over 9 years, plus spend up to $75-thousand dollars to subsidize the operation should the facility require it at the end of a given fiscal year.

Construction of the project will begin no later than July 2019 and be completed by July 2020.