OFFICERS RESPOND TO STANDOFF IN MERRILL

A MERRILL MAN WAS ARRESTED AND FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER A NEARLY TWO-HOUR STANDOFF FRIDAY NIGHT.

OFFICERS WERE SENT TO 507 CALHOUN AT 5:54 P.M. FOR A FATHER/SON ASSAULT IN PROGRESS.

OFFICERS MADE VOICE CONTACT WITH 24 YEAR OLD SETH VIRES, WHO HAD BARRICADED HIMSELF, POSSIBLY WITH A KNIFE, IN AN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM.

AN IOWA STATE PATROL NEGOTIATOR WAS CALLED IN TO ASSIST AND A COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM FORCED ENTRY INTO THE BEDROOM.

VIRES FAILED TO COMPLY WITH COMMANDS UNTIL A K9 WAS DEPLOYED. HE WAS TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF A DOG BITE.

VIRES WAS LATER TRANSPORTED TO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL FOR HARRASSMENT, DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.