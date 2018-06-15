MORE STATES MULL OVER ALLOWING SPORTS BETTING

New Jersey became the latest state to begin sports betting this week after their state legislature passed a law authorizing that form of gambling.

The Iowa Legislature won’t consider a measure until at least January of 2019.

Jeff Lamberti, a member of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, says his board is waiting to see what type of measure gets proposed:

Lamberti says the IRGC staff is also watching to see how other states implement sports betting:

New York’s speaker of the state assembly says there isn’t enough support to pass legislation authorizing sports wagering there this year.

Carl Heastie says lawmakers in his chamber have raised “significant issues” about legislation that would allow bets at casinos and on mobile devices.

They adjourn for the year next week.