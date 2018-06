SEABOARD TRIUMPH TO OPERATE FULL 2ND SHIFT IN SIOUX CITY BY MID-OCTOBER

Seaboard Triumph Foods has targeted mid-October to begin a full second shift of pork processing at its Sioux City plant.

Company officials say that will bring the number of workers at the plant to more than 2,000 employees.

The facility will process 21,000 market hogs daily at two-shift capacity.

The company has been running limited operations on a second shift since May while hiring and training for the full shift.