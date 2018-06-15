NOT GUILTY PLEA ENTERED IN ATTEMPTED MURDER CASE

A Sioux City man charged with attempted murder following a May 25th stabbing has pleaded not guilty.

The written plea for 18-year-old Anthony Medina was filed by his attorney.

Medina is also is also charged with willful injury in the case.

Sioux City Police say the stabbing happened near 17th and Ingleside.

They found the victim, 20-year-old Aaron Smith, unconscious and bleeding with life-threatening injuries.

A trial date has not been set yet in the case.

Medina remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on $102,500 bond.