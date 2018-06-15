GERMAN LUFTWAFFE OFFICER TAKES PART IN MISSIONS WITH 185TH AIR GUARD

A German Luftwaffe officer visited Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing this week as part of a military reserve exchange program.

Lt. Julia Renke, is a personnel officer from Germany’s Air Force:

Lt. Renke has experienced a variety of things both at the 185th and at the 132nd Wing in Des Moines:

1st Lt. Joshua Thomas, Sustainment Services Flight Commander assigned to the 185th is also taking part in the Defense Military Reserve Exchange Program.

He will visit German bases for two weeks in September, his first trip overseas:

Lt. Renke says she is looking forward to showing Lt. Thomas her air base and country.

She says she has been impressed with the camaraderie and friendship shown by the members of the 185th:

Another officer from Germany and the 132nd Guard unit in Des Moines have also been taking part in the exchange program this past week.

1st Lieutenant Julia Renke

73 Tactical Air Wing, Rostock Laage/German Air Force

Major Zackary Nunn

132nd Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

Major Andreas Feld

Academy Fellowship of Security and Policy, Berlin

German Air Force

1st Lieutenant Josh Thomas

185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

Photos by Iowa National Guard