FRED HUBBELL TO ANNOUNCE RUNNING MATE SATURDAY

Democrats and Republicans will hold their state conventions in Des Moines Saturday.

The Democrats will gather in downtown Des Moines and Fred Hubbell — the party’s nominee for governor –will reveal who he’s chosen as a running mate.

OC……….to be our lieutenant governor.” :08

Since 1990, every Democrat and Republican nominated to run for governor has opted for “gender balance” at the top of the ticket.

Republicans are holding their state convention across town, on the state fairgrounds.

The G-O-P delegates will formally nominate Adam Gregg as their party’s lieutenant governor.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced he’d be her running mate and governing partner in May of last year, the day after she took over from departing Governor Terry Branstad.