FIRE DAMAGES NORTHSIDE HOME AND GARAGE

A Sioux City home and garage were damaged by fire Thursday evening on the northside of town.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 3247 Grandview Blvd. and found a working fire in the attached garage of the home.

An occupant inside the home discovered the fire and called it in.

He escaped safely without injury.

One of the family’s three dogs in the home did not survive.

Investigators determined the fire to be accidental caused by sparks from welding equipment.

The home sustained fire damage and was “red-tagged” by Sioux City Inspection Services.

Photo by George Lindblade