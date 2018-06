A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON.

CITY POLICE SAY 19-YEAR-OLD TRE’KEL BARKER ALLEGEDLY PISTOL WHIPPED AND ROBBED HIS VICTIM OF CASH AND JEWELRY IN THE 500 BLOCK OF COURT STREET ON JUNE 1ST.

IT TOOK POLICE JUST 20 MINUTES TO FIND AND ARREST BARKER WHO WAS ARMED WITH A 9MM HANDGUN AND HAD THE VICTIM’S PROPERTY IN HIS POSSESSION.

BARKER REMAINS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $27-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.