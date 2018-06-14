UNITED WAY PREPARES FOR 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The United Way of Siouxland is starting plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2021.

Heather Hennings, president of the agency, says a paid intern has been hired for the summer to help with the planning thanks to funding from Tyson Foods:

Hennings says the United Way is also seeking out any documents, artifacts, or memories about the agency from the past century:

That also applies if you are a former volunteer who might have a story to tell about your United Way experience:

If you have any items or stories to share, please call the United Way at 712-255-3551.