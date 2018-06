IRGC GIVES APPROVAL TO HARD ROCK PARKING RAMP PROJECT

IOWA’S RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY THURSDAY, WHERE THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO PLAYED HOST TO THEIR MONTHLY MEETING.

JEFF LAMBERTI OF THE I-R-G-C SAYS HE’S IMPRESSED WITH THE PROGRESS THE CASINO HAS MADE SINCE THE COMMISSION APPROVED THE PROJECT IN 2013:

OC……..ALL OF OUR EXPECTATIONS. ;22

THE FIVE MEMBER COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CASINO’S MANAGEMENT AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY FOR AN $11 MILLION DOLLAR PARKING RAMP PROJECT OF UP TO 580 SPACES THAT WILL ALSO RESULT IN REMODELING PART OF THE HARD ROCK:

OC……..WIN WIN FOR BOTH. ;17

IN OTHER ACTION BY THE COMMISSION, HARRAH’S CASINO IN COUNCIL BLUFFS, MANAGED BY HARVEY’S IOWA MANAGEMENT LLC, AGREED TO A $20-THOUSAND DOLLAR ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY BECAUSE AN UNDERAGE GIRL GAINED ACCESS TO THE GAMING FLOOR.

THE GIRLS PARENTS DISTRACTED THE CASINO SECURITY GUARD WHILE HER GRANDPARENTS QUICKLY SNEAKED HER IN.

LAMBERTI SAYS SIMILAR ATTEMPTS HAVE BEEN TRIED AT OTHER CASINOS IN THE STATE:

OC…….MEMBERS WHO ASSIST. :23

THE GIRL’S FAMILY HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY BARRED FROM ENTERING THE CASINO BECAUSE OF THE INFRACTION.