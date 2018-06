FORMER REPUBLICAN JOINS SUTTON ON SOUTH DAKOTA DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR’S TICKET

A former Republican has been announced as the Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor of South Dakota.

Billie Sutton, the Democratic candidate for governor, named Sioux Falls business woman Michelle Lavallee as his running mate Thursday.

Lavallee released a statement saying she’s been a Republican most of her life, but realizes Sutton’s beliefs and values are South Dakota values she also shares.

Sutton says Michelle brings balance and bipartisanship to their campaign.