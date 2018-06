CUSHING MAN ARRESTED & CHARGED AFTER HIGH SPEED PURSUIT

A CUSHING, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A HIGH SPEED CHASE WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM PLYMOUTH INTO WOODBURY COUNTY.

23-YEAR-OLD ALEXANDER SUMMERS IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, O-W-I 2ND OFFENSE, RECKLESS DRIVING AND OTHER CHARGES.

AUTHORITIES SAY A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO MAKE A TRAFFIC STOP IN LE MARS AROUND 7PM BUT THE VEHICLE FLED SOUTH ON K-49 AT SPEEDS EXCEEDING 100 MILES-PER-HOUR.

THE VEHICLE ENTERED WOODBURY COUNTY ON D-12, WHERE DEPUTIES DEPLOYED STOP STICKS WHICH DEFLATED AT LEAST ONE TIRE.

SUMMERS FLED ON FOOT AND WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF D-12 AND FLOYD BOULEVARD.

SUMMERS IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $8500 BOND.