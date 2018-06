AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS ROARS INTO HISTORIC 4TH STREET

AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS ROARS INTO THE HISTORIC 4TH STREET DISTRICT OF SIOUX CITY THIS WEEKEND.

EVENT CHAIRMAN BRIAN HALL SAYS THERE’S LOTS OF FUN AND MUSIC FOR MOTORCYCLE RIDERS THAT INCLUDES 35TH AND TAYLOR HEADLINING FRIDAY NIGHT AND GRAND FUNK RAILROAD ON SATURDAY:

OC………BUFFALO CHIP WE’RE GIVING AWAY. :21

HALL SAYS THE CONSTRUCTION AND STREET CLOSURES AROUND THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER SHOULDN’T BE A PROBLEM FOR ATTENDEES:

OC……….THROUGHOUT THE EVENT. ;12

AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS WILL AGAIN BE RAISING MONEY FOR LOCAL CHARITIES THIS YEAR:

OC………..THROUGH THE CHARITIES. ;13

THERE’S A FREE CONCERT TONIGHT AND IT’S YOUR LAST CHANCE TO PURCHASE WRISTBANDS FOR THE WEEKEND.