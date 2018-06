WELLS ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION OF ICE CREAM PARLOR

ICE CREAM DAYS IN LE MARS GOT UNDERWAY WEDNESDAY WITH AN ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE COMPANY THAT MAKES THE CITY THE SELF-PROCLAIMED “ICE CREAM CAPITOL OF THE WORLD”.

WELLS ENTERPRISES, THE MAKER OF BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM, ANNOUNCED A MAJOR EXPANSION OF THEIR ICE CREAM PARLOR.

COMPANY VICE PRESIDENT ADAM BAUMGARTNER SAYS THE 7700 SQUARE FOOT EXPANSION INCLUDES MORE SEATING, A NEW MEETING SPACE, OUTDOOR ROOFTOP SEATING, A VIRTUAL PLANT TOUR AND A PLAY AREA FOR CHILDREN:

THE ICE CREAM PARLOR ATTRACTS MORE THAN 200-THOUSAND VISITORS TO LE MARS EACH YEAR.

BAUMGARTNER SAYS WELLS HOPES TO MORE THAN DOUBLE THAT:

THE EXPANSION MAY ALSO DOUBLE THE EMPLOYEES WORKING AT THE ICE CREAM PARLOR FROM 30 TO AROUND 60.

WELLS ISN’T RELEASING HOW MUCH THE TOTAL INVESTMENT IN THE PROJECT IS, BUT IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE MILLIONS.

THE PARLOR WILL HAVE TO CLOSE BRIEFLY OCTOBER 1ST INTO MID-NOVEMBER FOR THE CONSTRUCTION.

A SECOND SHUTDOWN WILL TAKE PLACE IN MARCH 2019 WITH A GRAND OPENING FOR THE 2019 ICE CREAM DAYS AND LE MARS SESQUICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION.