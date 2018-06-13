UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S ADDS SPARKLE TO CMN CHILDREN’S ROOM

A sparkling new look to a room for young girls who are patients at UnityPoint St. Luke’s was dedicated Wednesday by Children’s Miracle Network and Greenberg Jewelers.

St. Luke’s C-M-N Director Anne Holmes says the room was created to empower young girls with the message to “Never Let Anyone Dull Your Sparkle.”:

Holmes says the room truly does sparkle:

Holmes says it’s the first CMN room at St. Luke’s that is designed especially for girls.

A 2014 study in the U.S. National Library of Medicine found that environments that included audio and visual design aspects had a positive influence on patients’ outcomes, including a decrease in patients’ anxiety, pain, and stress levels.