A STORM LAKE MAN HAS DIED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A TRAIN AND AN AGRICULTURAL SPRAYER IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY.

THE BUENA VISTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 33-YEAR-OLD KYLE DREY WAS EJECTED WHEN THE AG SPRAYER HE WAS DRIVING WAS STRUCK BY A TRAIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF 170TH AVENUE AND 620TH STREET JUST AFTER 9AM WEDNESDAY MORNING.

DREY WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE EASTBOUND SPRAYER TURNED NORTH TO CROSS THE TRACKS WHEN IT WAS STRUCK BY THE EASTBOUND TRAIN.