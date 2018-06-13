SIOUX CITY TO HOST HOEVEN VALLEY VIADUCT MEETING THURSDAY

Sioux City officials will host a public meeting on the proposed 18th Street Hoeven Valley viaduct overpass project Thursday at City Hall.

The proposed viaduct would begin near the existing 18th Street and Steuben Street intersection, extend west over the railroad tracks and end at Floyd Boulevard.

The viaduct construction would result in the closure of the 11th Street and 18th Street railroad crossings and the potential closure of the 28th Street railroad crossing.

The meeting will last from 4p.m. until 6p.m. in the 5th Floor Council Chambers at City Hall.