IOWA RACING & GAMING COMMISSION TO MEET IN SIOUX CITY

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will hold their monthly meeting in Sioux City Thursday morning.

The IRGC meeting will take place in Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino starting at 8:30a.m.

Mayor Bob Scott and Dakin Schultz, President of Missouri River Historical Development, the non-profit license holder of the casino, are expected to speak at the meeting to welcome the commission.

The IRGC is expected to discuss the Hard Rock and the city’s proposal to build a new parking ramp connected to the casino.