Cropley Earns ABCA All-Region Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Tyler Cropley has been named a second-team Mideast-American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Second-Team All-Region selection, it was announced Wednesday by the ABCA.

It is the fifth straight year a Hawkeye has earned all-region honors.

Cropley, a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, hit a team-best .342 as a senior and led the team in hits (68), doubles (20), RBIs (50), slugging percentage (.578), and on-base percentage (.449). He also tied for the team lead with 43 runs and was second with nine home runs.

The McCook Lake, South Dakota, native ranked in the top-14 in the Big Ten Conference in nine different offensive categories. His 20 doubles were tied for the second most in a single season in school history.

The first-team All-Big Ten selection paced the team with 21 multi-hit and 14 multi-RBI contests in 2018. He had two walk-off home runs — a grand slam in Iowa’s 13-9 win over Bradley on March 28 and a two-run home run to give the Hawkeyes a 7-5 series-clinching victory over No. 7 Michigan on April 29.

Cropley was selected in the eighth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on June 5 by the Washington Nationals.