CAMARGO-FLORES MURDER TRIAL DELAYED

Woody Gottburg
The Woodbury County murder trial of a Dakota City, Nebraska woman has been continued.

Twenty-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 8th stabbing death of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores in Sioux City.

The two women are not related.

Court documents sstate that Camargo-Flores admitted to the stabbing and said she had been in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.

Camargo-Flores’ trial had been set for July 10th, but it’s now rescheduled to begin September 18th in Woodbury County District Court.

