STUDENT DRIVERS TAUGHT TO SHARE THE ROAD WITH SEMIS

NEW SIOUXLAND DRIVERS CAN IMPROVE THEIR HIGHWAY SAFETY SKILLS THIS WEEK DURING THE SHARE THE ROAD PROGRAM.

THE AMERICAN TRUCKING ASSOCIATION CREATED THIS PROGRAM TO TEACH SAFE TECHNIQUES TO AREA HIGH SCHOOL AND DRIVER’S ED STUDENTS.

TRUCK DRIVER MIKE SHEEDS OF TEXAS SAYS KIDS NEED TO KNOW HOW TO INTERACT WITH SEMI TRUCKS ON THE ROAD.

SHEEDS SAYS IT’S A WHOLE DIFFERENT WORLD DRIVING A CAR, COMPARED TO DRIVING A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER.

SHEEDS SAYS STUDENTS AND ALL DRIVERS NEED TO AVOID DRIVING DISTRACTED.

THE SEMI SETUP WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR AREA STUDENTS TODAY (TUESDAY) FROM 10am-2pm AT EAST.

WEDNESDAY THE DRIVERS WILL VISIT MOVILLE FROM 7-8:30 A.M., MAPLETON FROM 9:30-10:30A.M. AND LAWTON FROM 2-3 P.M.

THE FINAL PROGRAM WILL RUN THURSDAY AT NORTH AND WEST FROM 10AM-2 P.M.

PHOTOS BY TOM SCHOENING