LE MARS READIES FOR ANNUAL ICE CREAM DAYS CELEBRATION

Ice Cream Days begins Wednesday in Le Mars, the city known as the ice cream capitol of the world.

Many of the traditional events will have a new location, due to street construction on Central Avenue and anticipated renovations at the Olson Cultural Events Center.

That means the Ice Cream Days Parade on Saturday morning will assemble at the Le Mars Community High School, travel east on 8th Street Blvd, then turn north on Central Avenue passing Foster Park.

The parade will then go east on 3rd Street Southeast and conclude at the Plymouth County Courthouse.

Another change will be the 3 on 3 basketball tournament, which is moved to the YMCA parking lot on 12th Street Southeast.

The annual Rib Rally will now be held at the Cleveland Park instead of the Olson Cultural Events Center.

The Outdoor Movie will be held at the new Total Motors Auto Dealership, the site of the original Le Mars Drive-In movie theater several decades ago.

The Extreme Stunt Show Friday evening has moved from the Olson Center to the YMCA parking lot.