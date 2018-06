FIRE DAMAGES MORNINGSIDE HOME

A SIOUX CITY COUPLE AWOKE TO FIND THEIR MORNINGSIDE HOME ON FIRE EARLY TUESDAY.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE WIFE DISCOVERED THE FIRE SHORTLY AFTER 5AM AT 5120 LORRAINE AVENUE:

OC………AT THAT POINT. :08

SMOKE WAS COMING OUT OF THE EAVES AND ATTIC AREA WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE WAS DETERMINED TO BE ACCIDENTAL:

OC………TO THE AREA. ;13

THE HOUSE WAS RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THE ELECTRICAL DAMAGE.

THERE WAS ALSO SOME SMOKE AND WATER DAMAGE TO THE RESIDENCE.

RODRIQUEZ REMINDS RESIDENTS TO CHECK THEIR SMOKE ALARMS MONTHLY TO ENSURE THEY ARE FUNCTIONING PROPERLY.