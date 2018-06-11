VAN DAM SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON IN PLEA AGREEMENT

A former Sioux Center 5th grade school teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child and will serve 15-years in prison in a plea agreement.

36-year-old Curtis Van Dam pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Van Dam agreed to the 15-year term, which is the mandatory minimum required by federal sentencing rules.

Police arrested Van Dam on October 23rd after the parents of an 11-year-old boy reported the teacher had sexual contact with their son.

He was initially charged with 146 counts, including 73 counts of sexual abuse, in Iowa District Court.

Police say the charges stem from incidents involving numerous children over four years and that the crimes occurred at various locations, including Sioux Center Christian School, where Van Dam worked.