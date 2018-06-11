SOUTH SIOUX GRAIN ELEVATOR TOWER FINALLY TAKEN DOWN

Two weeks after it was badly damaged by an explosion, the top tower of the Anderson Farms grain elevator in South Sioux City was pulled down Monday evening.

South Sioux Fire Chief Clint Merithew says the contractor, Terminal Solutions, brought in more equipment and succeeded in tearing down the elevator tower shortly after 6pm:

And while there’s still a hundred feet of the tower still standing for now, the 26 displaced residents were allowed to return to their homes Monday night.

Most, but not all of the barricades in the neighborhood were taken down and utilities will be restored beginning in the morning:

Terminal Solutions will next take down the remainder of the damaged elevator tower.

Chief Merithew says there’s still a lot of work to be done, including checking the stored grain in the back bins of the elevator:

Merithew and South Sioux Police Chief Ed Mahon thanked all of the neighboring town, county and state agencies and departments for providing help during the last two weeks.