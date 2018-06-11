ERNST FIRES BARBS AT HUBBELL AT “ROAST & RIDE” EVENT

Republican Senator Joni Ernst is joining her friend and political ally Kim Reynolds in questioning whether wealthy businessman Fred Hubbell — the Democratic nominee for governor — has the proper kind of Iowa roots.

Ernst’s fourth-annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser attracted about a thousand people in Boone Saturday afternoon.

Ernst led a long line of motorcyclists on a 49-mile ride to the event, with Governor Reynolds alongside, riding on the backseat of her husband’s motorcycle.

Ernst told the crowd the governor’s opponent “doesn’t appreciate” the state.

During a debate in late May, Hubbell said voters are “dissatisfied” with the status quo and he disagreed with a recent magazine analysis which ranked Iowa as number one among the states in terms of infrastructure, health care and education.

The Hubbell’s family fortunes date back to the mid-1850s, from investments in real estate, railroads and the founding of a Des Moines-based insurance company.

Fred Hubbell has contributed three million dollars of his own money to his campaign so far and he’s offered this response to Reynolds’ criticism.

That’s a reference to the couple’s experience as hostages to airplane hijackers back in 1981.

Hubbell points to last fall’s withdrawal from the state’s cash reserves to balance last year’s budget and the mid-year cuts to this year’s state budget.