MORE EQUIPMENT COMING IN TO TRY & TAKE DOWN GRAIN ELEVATOR

Efforts are being renewed to take down the shell of the Anderson Farms grain elevator that was damaged in an explosion in South Sioux City 14 days ago.

South Sioux Police Chief Ed Mahon says the contractor, Terminal Solutions, is bringing in more equipment today (Monday) to try and pull the structure down:

The contractor was making more cuts into the structure early Monday to try and weaken it more.

Attempts to bring the elevator down on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Chief Mahon says more efforts are also taking place to accommodate those people still evacuated from their nearby homes:

Mahon also wants onlookers to stay out of the area, as their vehicles can impede the heavy equipment moving in and out of the area.