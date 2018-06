ONE DEAD IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON GORDON DRIVE

A TWO VEHICLE CRASH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF ONE OF THE DRIVERS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED NEAR THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER IN THE 400 BLOCK OF GORDON DRIVE AROUND 2:45AM.

ONE OF THE VEHICLES ROLLED OVER IN THE CRASH AND ONE OF THE DRIVER’S SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES.

THAT MALE DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WHERE HE LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.