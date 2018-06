FAMILY ESCAPES INJURY AS VEHICLE SLAMS INTO HOME

Updated 10:30pm 6/10/18

A SIOUX CITY FAMILY ESCAPED INJURY SUNDAY MORNING WHEN A VEHILCE SLAMMED INTO THE FRONT OF THEIR HOME.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE OUT OF CONTROL S-U-V DROVE OFF THE STREET INTO THE YARD AND SMASHED INTO THE PORCH AND FRONT ROOM OF THE HOME IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE JUST BEFORE 9:30AM.

FORTUNATELY THE OCCUPANTS WERE ACROSS THE ROOM FROM WHERE THE VEHICLE HIT THE HOUSE.

THE FEMALE DRIVER BACKED OUT AND FLED AND WAS CAUGHT A FEW BLOCKS AWAY.

THE SUSPECT, 20 YEAR OLD LANESSA HUNDLEY, WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF OWI, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, FAILURE TO HAVE CONTROL AND NO DRIVERS LICENSE.

HUNDLEY IS BEING HELD ON $2600 BOND.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE INSTALLED A BRACE IN THE FRONT OF THE HOME TO PREVENT A COLLAPSE OF THAT PART OF THE BUILDING.

THE CITY HAS RED TAGGED THE STRUCTURE BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE.