WEST END OF HARBOR DRIVE TO CLOSE FOR CONSTRUCTION

A SECTION OF HARBOR DRIVE WILL CLOSE FOR MOST OF THE SUMMER MONDAY FOR ROAD CONSTRUCTION.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT SAYS HARBOR DRIVE WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD AND BRIDGEPORT DRIVE FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVED TRAFFIC FLOW.

ACCESS WILL BE MAINTAINED TO WENDY’S AND THE SUPER 8 MOTEL THROUGHOUT THE PROJECT.

THE WORK WILL LAST FROM MONDAY MORNING JUNE 11TH THROUGH EARLY AUGUST.

A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED USING PATTON STREET AND BRIDGEPORT.