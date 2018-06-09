NEW NORTHSIDE TRAIL SEGMENT OPENS FOR USE

A new trail segment has opened for use on Sioux city’s northside.

The City Parks and Recreation Department says the Clark Early Childhood Center Trail segment runs from Hamilton Boulevard at Outer Drive to Perry Way.

The Clark Trail segment will become part of the city-wide trail system and will be maintained by the City.

It will provide a safe route for residents along County Club Boulevard and Perry Way to connect to both the Outer Drive and Floyd Trails.

Although the trail is constructed along the edge of the Clark School property, it is not exclusive to the school and can be used by everyone.