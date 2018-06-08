STUDY SAYS IOWA’S SUICIDE RATE IS INCREASING

Two high-profile celebrity deaths this week have put suicide back into the headlines, as suicide rates in Iowa are rising.

T-V chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade reportedly took their own lives.

Dr. Jonathan Sikorski, a psychologist, says Spade was known to have depression, anxiety and may’ve been bipolar, all of which can be treated.

OC……. “is immune” :11

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Iowans between the ages of 15 and 34.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control finds the suicide rate in Iowa rose more than 36-percent between 1999 to 2016.

Sikorski says to be watchful of certain signs in friends, co-workers and loved ones.

OC……….giving things away.” :11

Sikorski says people can sometimes be pushed over the edge without being clinically depressed or suffering from other mental health issues.

He says if you believe a friend or family member is at risk, you should sit down with them and have a talk.

OC……… have my kids” :15

On average, one person dies by suicide in Iowa every 20 hours.

For help, contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Radio Iowa