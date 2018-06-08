MOVE OVER & SLOW DOWN FOR STALLED VEHICLE OR FACE A FINE

The Iowa law requiring a driver to move over a lane away from a parked or stalled vehicle with flashing lights is about to get stricter.

Lt. Todd Trobaugh of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department says the current law will change July 1st:

The new law includes any vehicle with flashing lights of any color, not just law enforcement cars with blue and red lights:

Again, if a driver can’t move over, they must slow down and be prepared to stop if necessary.

Trobaugh says the sheriff’s department will be enforcing the law when they see violations, so advises motorists to be alert to the roadside vehicles:

That fine for a driver who does not move over is $100.